The Witcher: Path of Destiny board game announced

CD Projekt Red has announced a new board game called The Witcher: Path of Destiny in collaboration with Go On Board.

The Witcher: Path of Destiny is a new one-to-five player competitive board and card game based on the novels by Andrzej Sapkowski and will feature the return of fan-favorite characters that were included in The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, including Geralt of Rivia, Ciri, and Yennefer of Vengerberg.

The board game will offer a chance to "dive deep into an immersive dark fantasy story", and will feature a complex, strategy-focused system. Players will be able to use the powers and abilities of the characters, as well as make actions that will determine how the story ends, "but only one of you will be remembered as a hero".

You can check out the announcement trailer below, which showcases the beautiful box art featuring Geralt and the gang, as well as what comes included with the board game.

Unique figurines will come included, and each character will have their own specific theme for character tokens, starting cards, player board, ability tokens, and character standee. For example, Yennefer's set will be purple, Geralt and Ciri's a rustic brown to match their Witcher armor, Dandelion's pink, and Vesemir's will be blue.

Path of Destiny will kick off its crowdfunding campaign over on Gamefound on October 9 where it will run until November 7.

CD Projekt Red has collaborated with Go On Board in the past to bring fans of the series The Witcher: Old World, and will carry on the partnership with Path of Destiny.

Alongside a new board game, CD Projekt Red is already at work developing The Witcher 4, the next game in the series. Not much has been revealed about the game, but we do know that it will be built in Unreal Engine 5 and will follow a new tale in the world of The Witcher.

If you're looking for something new to play, check out our top picks for the best RPGs, as well as every upcoming game to be released in 2023 for PC and console.