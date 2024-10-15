The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro headset just got a massive price cut on Amazon

Amazon Prime Day may have come and gone, but the online retailer is still offering up some amazing deals for all your gaming needs.

If you're looking for a new gaming headset that you can use across almost every platform and that's one of the best in the business, the SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro in White is now $275.47 (was $349.99) on Amazon.

Alternatively, there's also the SteelSeries Arcis Nova Pro in Black, which is now $278.32 (was $349.99) on Amazon.

Whether you go for the White or Black version of this SteelSeries headset, you'll be saving up to $75, which is a bargain if you're looking for a high-end multi-platform gaming headset. This is one of our most favorite headsets ever made too, so it's a deal to take notice of.

Both deals are also Amazon's lowest price ever, making it a great budget-friendly option if you're looking to save some extra money.

Today's best X deal/s

SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro Wireless (Xbox; white): was $349.99 now $275.47 at Amazon

This SteelSeries headset is designed for multi-platform gaming purposes and is now at its cheapest price on Amazon, making it an absolute steal. UK price: was £329.99 now £321 at Amazon

The SteelSeries Arctis Nova Pro launched in 2022 and is one of the best PC gaming headsets, as well as the best wireless gaming headsets, on the market right now.

Fitted with noise cancellation technology and Neodymium magnetic drivers to hear ultra-detailed sound, this piece of hardware can be used across all gaming platforms, including PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC.

It also features unlimited battery life, with two hot-swappable batteries, meaning no need for charging docks or extra cables will get in the way of your gaming.

Looking to upgrade your gaming setup further? Be sure to check out our guide to the best gaming monitors with the best display and performance, as well as our PS5 Pre-order guide.

If you're not in the US or the UK, then check out the latest prices and deals on the SteelSeries Arctis Nov Pro Wireless below, wherever you are.