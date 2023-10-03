The Overwatch League has announced plans for a "revitalized esports program" following the end of the 2023 season
This might not be the end
It’s been a bittersweet weekend for the Overwatch League. On October 1, the Florida Mayhem defeated the Houston Outlaws within Overwatch 2 in the Overwatch League Grand Finals, but although this is a reason to celebrate - the Overwatch League may be saying its final farewell.
Caster Soe Gschwind reflected on the past six years of the league in a tearful farewell, which may seem so emotional due to being the end of the season, but has the ring of a final farewell. Within this sign-off Gschwind states: "Now that we close this chapter, I think we should all just look back at this and remember the moments that took our breath away.
"We have to remember the friendships we got to form and the lessons that we learned. So from all of us, thank you from the bottom of our hearts for being part of this incredible journey. It's been an honor, a privilege, and a joy to share this experience with all of you." The full speech can be seen below:
However, even though it feels as if the Overwatch League is saying goodbye to more than just the season, there is still a reason to look forward to what’s to come. Shortly after the farewells for the season, the Overwatch League shared a post on Twitter stating “With the completion of the 2023 Overwatch League Season, we will be focusing on building on our vision of a revitalized esports program. We’re eager to share more with you as details are finalized.”
So, while it feels as though a serious chapter in the Overwatch League is coming to an end, there is some hope on the horizon. The best place to keep up to date with what exactly is in store for the competition is by following the official Overwatch League Twitter page, where we are expecting more information on this vision of a revitalized esports program to come out as it happens.
