The new GameSir X2s Type-C mobile controller is feature-filled and inspired by the Nintendo 2DS

Peripheral maker GameSir has unveiled a new mobile controller for Android and iPhone 15 phones, and it looks to channel something of the spirit of the Nintendo 2DS in its design.

The GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Controller is the latest in the brand's controller lineup and looks to offer a premium experience - but without the premium price tag.

The mobile controller is packed with features, including Hall Effect thumbsticks and triggers. This means the sticks will likely offer higher levels of accuracy and precision, while also eliminating the possibility of the dreaded stick drift that can plague PC controllers, PS5 controllers, and Xbox controllers. The analog triggers share this technology and will offer smooth actuation by default, with a separate hair trigger mode that could be perfect for fast-paced mobile first-person shooter (FPS) games.

Elsewhere, the USB-C port is movable, which will increase its compatibility with larger phones or even foldable devices that would otherwise be too wide. There are also micro switch LB and RB buttons, an easy-to-use capture button, and an app that enables you to adjust things such as dead zones and the button layout. The face buttons, triggers, and bumpers have also all been rated for a durability of three million clicks, which is pretty promising when it comes to durability.

Throw in an overall aesthetic that's inspired by the form factor of the Nintendo 2DS and it has all the ingredients of an attractive, robust, and feature-filled mobile gaming controller.

We're big fans of GameSir's controllers at TechRadar Gaming, with the brand's T4 Kaleid wired controller winning particular praise in our recent review. Our Hardware Editor Rhys said that "Hall effect sticks and fantastically tactile buttons make for a satisfying gameplay experience, and the controller’s really at home on PC with a fully customizable app suite."

It remains to be seen whether this mobile controller will hit the same dizzying heights, but we're very excited to get our hands on it to find out.

The GameSir X2s Type-C Mobile Controller is out now, costs $45.99 / £49.99 / €59.99 and can be ordered from Amazon and the GameSir official website.