The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile have been delayed by Ubisoft to beyond March 2025

Ubisoft's first-quarter earnings report for 2024 has confirmed the publisher has delayed two of its upcoming, high-profile mobile games.

As reported by Eurogamer, said earnings report confirms that The Division Resurgence and Rainbow Six Mobile have both been delayed into the next financial year. Both were originally slated to launch before March 31, 2025, though this no longer appears to be the case.

In full, the report states: "Rainbow Six Mobile and The Division Resurgence are no longer expected in FY25 as the teams are taking the necessary time to ensure that these experiences deliver on expectations with optimized KPIs in the context of a demanding yet very large market."

At the head of the report, Ubisoft co-founder and CEO Yves Guillemot cites "a solid start to the year with net bookings above target, reaffirming that we are on the right track."

Further down, the report also cites a strong launch for free-to-play multiplayer shooter XDefiant, continued "strong performance" for Rainbow Six Siege, as well as growth for the Assassin's Creed and The Crew franchises - both of which have received recent entries in Assassin's Creed Mirage and The Crew Motorfest respectively. The report also mentions the recent release of Skull and Bones' second season of content, though no word as to whether or not the game has picked up any traction since its launch earlier this year.

No concrete release date has been given for Rainbow Six Mobile or The Division Resurgence as of yet. But with Star Wars Outlaws (August 30) and Assassin's Creed Shadows (November 15) both launching this year, Ubisoft enjoyers will have plenty to keep them occupied in the meantime.

