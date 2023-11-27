The Corsair TC100 Relaxed for less than $200 might be our favorite Cyber Monday gaming chair deal this year

Trying to shop for a Cyber Monday gaming chair deal but not really sure where to look? We recommend you stop browsing for a sec to take a look at this stellar saving on the Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair.

Right now, one of Corsair's comfiest seats is enjoying a record-low discount at Amazon. It's currently going for $189.99 (was $249.99) as part of the retailers Cyber Monday deals which conclude at midnight tonight. As a result, we highly recommend at least taking a look at this deal as it's likely to end when the day's out.

But why should you consider buying the Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair? Well, there's a few aspects that make this relatively recent budget seat stand out from others among its price range. For one, it's exceedingly comfortable to sit in especially for a cheaper chair. It's also fairly easy to set up and features a slick-yet-understated design that strays from the typically flashy leatherette builds of other gaming chairs.

Today's best Cyber Monday gaming chair deal

Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair: was $249.99 now $189.99 at Amazon

Save $60 - This is a strong discount for the relatively recent TC100 Relaxed gaming chair that takes it below the $200 threshold. You'll find it to be much comfier than the average seat at this discounted price, so it comes highly recommended from us if comfort's important to you over longer gaming sessions. Price check: Corsair - $249.99 UK price: £149 at Amazon

Live outside of the US and the UK? We've put together a list of the best deals, below, for the Corsair TC100 Relaxed gaming chair. No matter where you're based, check the list below for the best price in your region.

Cyber Monday is still ongoing! If you fancy a wider look at the best deals today, consider browsing our guides to all the best Cyber Monday PS5 deals and Cyber Monday Nintendo Switch deals for top savings on both hardware and software.