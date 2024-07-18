The budget-friendly Mayflash F300 arcade stick sees a great Amazon discount just in time for EVO 2024

Prime Day might be well and truly behind us for another year, but discounts aren't stopping just because Amazon says so. In fact, manufacturer Mayflash has a stellar saving on its budget-friendly F300 arcade stick. If you're not going to EVO 2024, you can still hit up ranked play with this multiplatform stick.

Right now, the Mayflash F300 is down to just $59 (was $79.99) at Amazon. While that's not quite a record-low price (we saw the stick drop to an astounding $45 last year), it's still a mighty fine $21 saving that puts it well within recommendation range for first-time fight stick buyers.

Today's best Mayflash F300 deal

Mayflash F300 arcade stick: was $79.99 now $59 at Amazon

The Mayflash F300 is a fantastic fight stick to have if you just want to own one in a casual capacity. While it lacks many of the bells and whistles (and high-grade Sanwa kit) of pricier sticks, the F300 is nonetheless a quality pick if you want to dip your toe into the realm of fight sticks thanks to a robust 8-button setup, function switches and multiplatform compatibility. UK price: Amazon - £70.99

The Mayflash F300 may not be one of the absolute best fight sticks around, but it's a fantastic one for first-timers looking to consider transitioning to using sticks for fighting games. It won't break the bank, especially at this price range, and it still offers all the basic features you could want.

Perhaps its ace in the hole, however, is its multiplatform compatibility. The F300 will work across PlayStation and Xbox consoles, Nintendo Switch and PC, as well as Steam Deck and even the NeoGeo Mini if you have one of those. If EVO 2024, happening across this weekend, has you in the mood for some of the best fighting games, then the Mayflash F300 will be a superb companion for you there.

