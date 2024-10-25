The Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED gaming monitor has crashed to its lowest-ever price at Best Buy - just in time for the PS5 Pro

With Black Friday only a few weeks away, there's a gaming monitor deal to be had at Best Buy right now which may negate the need to wait for the big sales period entirely.

You can get what is one of our favorite premium gaming monitors, the Alienware AW3225QF 4K QD-OLED curved screen for just $979.99 at Best Buy (was $1,199.99). As far as we can tell, this is a brand-new lowest-ever price and, as a result, an offer not to be missed if you're a PC gamer, a PS5 or Xbox player, or even a prospective PS5 Pro owner who is looking to upgrade to a top-tier 4K gaming screen.

Elsewhere, while not offering a discount, the monitor is being sold with a $250 gift card at Dell right now - the maker of the monitor - which is still a decent offering if you have other gear you intend to buy from the brand in the future.

Sadly, there's no such deal reciprocated on the other side of the Atlantic for UK shoppers, with the monitor only available at its Iist price of £989 at Dell UK right now.

Today's best 4K and PS5 gaming monitor deal

In terms of specific specs, you're getting a 4K resolution, 1700R-curved 32-inch QD-OLED panel that has a 0.03ms response time, and 240Hz refresh rate, all packed into a great-looking screen. It will shine when teamed with a gaming PC, but it's also impeccable for console players looking for a top-tier dedicated gaming screen and will be a perfect monitor for PS5 (or PS5 Pro) or monitor for Xbox Series X, and a real tempter for anyone looking to team a PS5 Pro pre-order with a new bit of kit too.

We think the Alienware AW3225QF is simply a fantastic gaming monitor and one of the best 4K screens going. Zak, our reviewer, described it as providing "nothing short of an epic gaming experience" and that "it’s unlike anything else."

If you're not in the US or UK, then check out the display below which will scour the web and show the latest and lowest prices wherever you are in the world.