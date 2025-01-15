Tekken 8's winter update brings the nerf hammer down on Final Fantasy 16 guest character Clive Rosfield

Tekken 8 Version 1.11 is here; the final update before Season 2 begins

It nerfs guest character Clive Rosfield

Quality-of-life updates for quick play and customization have been added

The latest Tekken 8 update has arrived, bringing one last batch of changes and improvements before the game's Season 2 content kicks off in Spring 2025.

The patch notes for Version 1.11 can be viewed in full over at the official Tekken 8 website, but the big talking point has to be the changes applied to the game's newest DLC character: Final Fantasy 16's Clive Rosfield.

The patch notes state that these "changes were made to Clive focusing on suppressing the performance of certain overpowered moves." This includes one of his powerful Heat Engagers and a handful of moves that the patch notes state were "difficult to punish" due to their very quick recovery after use. Changes have been made to make these moves slightly more unsafe when they miss or whiff.

Honestly, this could be a blessing in disguise for Clive mains. Like most other Tekken 8 characters, Clive has a veritable laundry list of great moves that up to this point have been overshadowed by a handful of priority attacks. Now, Clive players should feel encouraged to explore his tool kit in full, which should lead to more varied and creative playstyles for the character.

Thankfully, the patch isn't solely dedicated to nerfing Clive. Version 1.11 has also added a litany of quality-of-life improvements to the game. For non-ranked Quick Match and Tekken Ball, players can now infinitely rematch one another instead of being booted back to standby after the usual best-of-three.

Bandai Namco has also provided a solution for those of you who've run out of customization slots for your favorite characters. Well, sort of. A new 'Shared' customization tab has been introduced, allowing up to 20 more customizations that are shared across the entire roster. It's a shame this hasn't been applied to the entire cast, but if you primarily play as a small handful of characters, this is still a positive change overall.

You might also like...