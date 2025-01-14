Street Fighter 6 gets new gameplay trailer for next DLC character Mai Shiranui

The gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6 's next fighter Mai Shiranui has been revealed

Mai Shiranui will be released on February 5

Mai's will be the second guest character to be added to a Street Fighter game

Capcom has revealed a gameplay trailer for Street Fighter 6's next downloadable content (DLC) character, Mai Shiranui.

Originating from SNK's Fatal Fury series, Mai Shiranui will be added to the fighting game's roster on February 5, 2025, making her the second guest character to ever grace a Street Fighter game.

Mai's debut trailer provided everything players will need to know about the upcoming fighter, including a helpful breakdown of her moveset and abilities.

As a master of ninja trickery and aerial attacks, Mae utilizes her fan as her primary weapon. With Kachousen, she can use it as a fireball to attack opponents, as well as Ryuuenbu, which allows her to spin forward in a fiery blaze for combos or to control space.

With Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi, Mai can cartwheel toward her enemies while her Hishou Ryuuenjin allows her to execute a "dragon punch". There's also a dive tackle ability that lets her come at enemies from the air.

As for Mai's Super Art ability, Level One allows her to set the immediate vicinity on fire, Level Two executes Chou Hissatsu Shinobi Bachi, letting her rush forward and avoid projectiles, while Level Three, Shiranui Ryuu: Enbu Ada Zakura, executes a series of elegant fan strikes.

Mai will also get a secondary outfit inspired by her new look in Fatal Fury: City of the Wolves, which comes out this April and can be bought with Fighter Coins or by maxing out her bond in World Tour.

Mai Shiranui will automatically become available to owners of the Year 2 Character Pass or Ultimate Pass when she releases. Alternatively, Mai can be purchased individually with Fighter Coins.