Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum 'n' Fun on Nintendo Switch is being discontinued on November 30

In a statement posted to Twitter, it has been announced that Taiko no Tatujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun, a rhythm game originally released in 2018, will be discontinued on Nintendo Switch on November 30 after only five years of sales.

No reasons as to why the game is suddenly being discontinued were provided in the statement, but the team was quick to express their “heartfelt gratitude to all their customers who have purchased or played the game” before continuing: “We kindly ask for your understanding in the matter.”

The full statement posted to the official Taiko no Tatsujin Twitter page can be seen below:

A message regarding #TaikonoTatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun. pic.twitter.com/15Fh9bMhzDNovember 6, 2023 See more

The game will be delisted on the Nintendo Switch eShop on November 30 at 0:00 EST/CET, so players still have just under a month to make the most of the rhythm game. However, two Taiko no Tatsujin games will remain unaffected on the eShop, so you will still have the chance to take your drumming skills to the next title.

In addition to this, even though players will no longer be able to purchase the base game, all DLC for Taiko no Tatsujin: Drum ‘n’ Fun will still be available for play, purchase, or re-download for those who have already purchased any.

With the announcement of DLC still being available for the game despite the base being delisted from the eShop, a lot of players are curious as to whether licenses for songs used in the 2018 game have expired, but nothing has been confirmed officially, and your best bet is to pick up Taiko no Tatsujin: Rhythm Festival to continue your drumming endeavors.

We’ve got everything you need to know about the Black Friday Nintendo Switch deals, or Black Friday Nintendo Switch OLED deals if you’re looking to take your setup to the next level. If you’re looking for something more general though, our guide to Black Friday gaming deals is bound to point you in the direction of a bargain.