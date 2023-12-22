South Park: Snow Day has finally got a release date

South Park: Snow Day received a new trailer yesterday, offering a better look at the game and its charming PvE content before closing out with a release date. Currently, the launch is slated for March 26, 2024, so we've still got a few months to go before we can enjoy what this enchanting take on South Park has to offer.

In addition to its release date, the platforms the game will be launched on were also confirmed. South Park: Snow Day will launch on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, Nintendo Switch, and PC, so all grounds will be covered - and a physical copy will be available for purchase too. The full release date trailer can be seen below:

This enchanting co-op game will whisk you through the snow-covered streets of South Park in a desperate attempt to stop the endless winter as Cartman and company. You'll need to harness the power of imagination (and an inventive array of weapons you pick up along the way) to face off in tense combat with any enemies you may encounter, and save the world from peril.

As shown in its trailer, South Park: Snow Day offers the same humor as the series - so you can expect to experience the same levels of charm and entertainment from its eclectic cast as you play. But, if you're looking for a fun game for a group of younger players, you might want to look elsewhere since the adventure is intended for mature audiences only.

However, alongside its standard edition release date trailer, South Park: Snow Day also received a special trailer to spotlight its Collector's Edition. Alongside the game, the Collector's Edition includes a snow globe, a Cartman talking toilet paper holder, a grand wizard beanie, and a pack of themed tarot cards alongside the game's soundtrack and a physical copy on your platform of choice.

