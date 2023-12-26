Snag the Xbox Series S for just AU$349 this Boxing Day to get gaming on a budget

If you skipped buying an Xbox Series S during the recent Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales in Australia, you probably made the right call as the price has dropped massively for Boxing Day sales across a few retailers.

The Xbox Series S has its its lowest-ever price in Australia, with the starter bundle now going for just AU$349 on Amazon and at JB Hi-Fi. This offer available at both retailers and includes 3 months of Game Pass Ultimate, so you get instant access to over 100 games immediately. That's great value if you're looking to game on a budget.

Xbox Series S Starter Bundle | AU$499 AU$349 on Amazon (save AU$150) The Xbox Series S lets you play all the latest Xbox titles at a fraction of the cost of the Xbox Series X. Of course, this does come with some exclusions – the Series S doesn't have a disc drive, so it's digital titles only here, plus it's not as powerful as the Series X, so some framerate and graphics compromises do occasionally have to be made. If you're OK with this, you can nab this console plus a 3-month Game Pass Ultimate subscription for just AU$349 at Amazon. • Also available from JB Hi-Fi for AU$349

If you don't need the absolutely best performance and graphics from a game console, the Xbox Series S is this current generation's affordable alternative. There's no disc drive, which makes it physically a bit more compact, and as you'll only be buying digital download versions of games there'll be space-saving on game boxes too.

There's 512GB of internal storage, which may not seem like much considering how large some game files can be, but that can always be expanded at a later stage if desired.

If this offer looks good to you, we'd recommend picking it up quick, as we don't think stock will last very long at this price.

If you've just gotten yourself an Xbox Series S, consider checking out our guide to the best Xbox Series X and Series S accessories, and the best Xbox Game Pass games to start your Xbox experience off right.