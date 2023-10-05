Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition will be the first two-disc PS5 game

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition is set to release for PS5 on October 6, and when it does, players may be surprised to find that they'll be getting not one but two discs.

Does it play? took to Twitter to post an image of the back cover of the box, revealing that the physical copy would be on two separate discs - a first for the PS5. It will also require a minimum of 121GB of space for installation.

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition allows players to experience the electrifying story in its entirety with all the bonus content, including the Burning Shores story expansion that occurs after the main game. It will also include a digital art book and soundtrack, and a copy of the Horizon Zero Dawn Vol. 1: The Sunhawk digital comic book (available in English, Brazillian, Portuguese, Japanese, and German).

There will also be a ton of in-game items available to players who purchase the Complete Edition. These include extras in Photo Mode, Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike piece, Carja Behemoth Elite outfit, Carja Behemoth Short Bow, Nora Thunder Elite outfit, Nora Thunder Sling, and a resources pack. However, many of these will only be unlocked after story progression.

Unfortunately, if you're looking to play Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition on PC, you'll have to wait a while longer. So far, the release window seems to be sometime in early 2024.

That said, you can still enjoy Horizon Forbidden West and Horizon Zero Dawn in all its glory on the PS5 and PS4. While these games did receive a slightly mixed reception, if you're a fan of expansive settings and frantic fights, then this is definitely a title that you should check out, or at least look out for in the Prime Day 2 gaming sales.

