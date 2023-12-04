PlayStation will soon remove Discovery content from your library - even if you've paid for it

PlayStation has been emailing console owners with news that Discovery content will be removed from your library as of December 31, 2023. This includes all Discovery-licensed content you may have on your PlayStation 5, even the content you have paid to own.

In the email, spotted by Eurogamer, PlayStation stated: "As of 31 December 2023, due to our content licensing arrangements with content providers, you will no longer be able to watch any of your previously purchased Discovery content and the content will be removed from your video library."

Aside from this statement, no reason as to why content is being removed was given. This arrangement will remove hundreds of films and television shows from the online storefront, including the content you may have already paid for. Yet, no efforts to explain whether or not you will be compensated for the loss were touched on either. Rather, the email continues: "We sincerely thank you for your continued support."

For many people with a library of Discovery content, this update has come as a shock - especially given its short timeframe to make the most of your purchased content. However, this scenario does reference the reality of all-digital content and how quickly licenses can be revoked and content removed, which may sway your decision on the all-digital future we appear to be headed toward.

Hopefully, more information on whether or not you will be able to get your money back for any purchases you've made will be shared soon. Otherwise, it'll be a case of making sure you've caught up on everything you planned to watch before December 31.

