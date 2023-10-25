Medieval strategy city-builder Manor Lords is coming to PC in early access next April

The upcoming historical city-building and strategy game, Manor Lords, has just been given a new trailer confirming that it’ll be released in early access next April on PC. To be exact, it’ll be available from April 26, 2024.

Revealed today (October 25) during the Xbox Partner Preview showcase, Manor Lords will be downloadable from both Steam and GOG, as well as be available on PC Game Pass from day one. It’ll be coming to consoles at a later date, too - the full selection of devices that can expect a release hasn’t been confirmed, but it’s been stated that it will eventually arrive on Xbox Game Pass .

For those unfamiliar with the title, Manor Lords (which is being developed by Slavic Magic and published by Hooded Horse) will challenge players to develop a settlement for their people in a 14th-century-inspired world. They’ll have to take advantage of and carefully manage resources, adapt to different seasons, overcome disease, establish trade routes, and get acquainted with other local lords.

All of this ties into an overarching real-time strategic combat system, in which players must guide their army to victory to defend their settlement and expand their territory. Although mercenaries can be directly hired, most of your army is built up of your own citizens, who must be trained to fight in battle. Their deaths will mean a smaller amount of people available to help keep your city running smoothly when they're not busy fighting, so avoiding loss of life is crucial.

“Manor Lords is a strategy game that allows you to experience the life of a medieval lord,” the game’s synopsis on Steam reads. “Grow your starting village into a bustling city, manage resources and production chains, and expand your lands through conquest.”