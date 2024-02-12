Escape from Tarkov update is rolling out an enormous list of fixes

Escape from Tarkov has a long list list of fixes in the current update, the installation should take around four hours to complete.

Escape from Tarkov is a multiplayer first-person tactical shooter set in the fictional Norvinsk region in north-western Russia as war is ongoing between two private military companies.

Among the long list of changes and fixes, players can now expect to experience a rework to damage through layers. As a bullet penetrates each layer of armor, it will lose some power and damage depending on the characteristics of said armor. The armour rework was one of the most noticeable changes to the 14.0 update, and it's getting further tweaks after it's seen play in game.

Blunt damage will also decrease when there is soft armor behind the unpenetrated component; the issue of missing blunt armor when hitting a ballistic plate has also been fixed.

There are also reworks to recoil for several weapons in the game, including the SKS. However, fans are displeased at the perceived lack of action to ban cheaters and hackers, as there's no mention of this in the game's patch notes. Sadly, the snow that has been present in Escape From Tarkov since the Christmas event

For more changes, which are included in patch 0.14.1.0, check out the following:

Adjusted the head colliders (eyes, ears);

Removed the possibility for bullets to pierce through a character's thorax and stomach;

Added the "fits existing" text to the ballistic plate inspector to display which armors the plate fits to;

Added the ability to fit Granit Br4 and Br5 plates into WARTECH TV-110 and TV-115 plate carriers;

Adjusted the recoil parameters for pistols, shotguns, and the SKS carbine;

Added contact shadows for the BTR and updated visual effects of BTR machine gun fire;

Adjusted the random container spawn settings to reduce the chance of spawning an empty container;

Added the tenths of percentage display when viewing the total number of players who have completed an achievement;

Adjusted the sound positioning system on Ground Zero and Streets of Tarkov;

In the near future, the in-game stash expansion and access to the practice co-op mode will become available for purchase in the profile page on the official Escape from Tarkov website;

Purchase of additional stash lines will be available regardless of the game edition;

Purchasing access to the practice co-op mode will be available for all editions. For Edge of Darkness owners, the ability to play in practice co-op mode is available by default.

