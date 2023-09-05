Escape From Tarkov maps are on the video game GeoGuessr, with more coming soon

Lostgamer.io, the video game equivalent to GeoGuessr, now has a selection of Escape From Tarkov maps.

If you're unfamiliar with Lostgamer, the website takes maps from some of the most popular games like Skyrim and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and randomly generates a first-person view of a location. Guessing the area and marking the map with a pin will reward you with points for accuracy, similar to GeoGuessr, which showcases Earth.

Some of the featured maps now available to play right now include Reserve, Woods, Interchange, Customs, and Shoreline. They can be played individually so players can test their awareness of a specific map or you can pick the "all maps" option for a bigger, comprehensive challenge which will randomly cycle through the maps each round.

For upcoming maps, fans can expect the addition of Factory, Lighthouse, and Streets which will be "coming soon." Right now there are 16,751 possible locations to guess and it will likely grow when the next three maps get added.

The website even has a leaderboard per game, showing who is the most knowledgeable about certain video game maps. As of writing, user 'Arsonnnnnn' is sitting at the top with a score of 25,000 points at 44 seconds for Escape From Tarkov.

Players can challenge themselves further by adding a time limit to guessing, as well as changing the number of rounds they wish to play from five to 40. There's even a multiplayer mode so you can challenge your friends.

Other games featured on Lostgamer include Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas - which had recently been added - Grand Theft Auto 5, Red Dead Redemption 2, Genshin Impact, Elden Ring, Fortnite, and more.

Final Fantasy XIV, Apex Legends, and Runescape are also planned to arrive at some point in the future.

