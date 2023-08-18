Baldur’s Gate 3 hotfix redeployed, save data is now accessible again
Larian Studios apologizes for any frustration caused
Earlier this week, hotfix four was deployed in Baldur’s Gate 3, but it was quickly rolled back due to it causing crashes. Unfortunately for anyone who happened to save their game after the hotfix was released but before it was rolled back, their save data became temporarily inaccessible.
Thankfully, Larian Studios redeployed a new and improved version of hotfix four yesterday (August 17), and with that, those who were locked out are able to continue playing. In a post made on Steam, Larian apologized for any frustration caused by the situation and announced that it plans to change the way it deals with updates in the future to prevent anything like this from happening for a second time.
The developer explained that although the hotfix had been rigorously tested, it was rebuilt “relatively last minute” in order to change the version number. But, it just so happened that this version was “plagued by compiler corruption”, causing crashes to occur in situations that they shouldn’t have.
“Since compiler issues like that are extremely rare, we weren’t prepared for it. We should’ve been. We messed up,” Larian wrote in response, apologizing for their error.
It continued: “To avoid this from happening in the future, we’ll make sure that any change made to future version candidates - no matter how small, or innocuous - will always go through our full & comprehensive QA pipeline, which include a global in-house QA team, automated testing, unit tests, and save-game compatibility testing.”
Larian Studios previously confirmed that Baldur’s Gate 3’s first major update will contain over 1000 fixes and tweaks, but we don’t currently have a release date for it, so we’ll have to watch this space for that, as well as any information on what exactly it will target to improve user experience.
