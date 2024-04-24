Outrageous VR deal alert! The Meta Quest 2 can be had for just £179 in the UK right now

Everybody, stop what you're doing and pay attention to this awesome VR deal that's live in the UK right now.

You can get the excellent 128GB Meta Quest 2 headset for just £179 at Amazon right now if you're a Prime member (was $245). While it's worth noting that the headset has received a permanent price reduction, this Prime-specific deal is still a frankly silly price, offering a truly value-busting way into VR gaming.

Also, remember you can sign up for a free trial of Amazon Prime (with the intention of not letting it run on) to take advantage of this and other deals besides.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): was £245 now £179 at Amazon UK with Prime membership

This is an absolutely outrageous deal that brings the Meta Quest 2 down to a ridiculous price. If you've been eyeing up VR, then this is the perfect impulse purchase to make right now - the value here is incredible. Note: remember that the new official price for the headset is £199 in the UK - Amazon has kept its slightly inflated list price on the page here, however. Price check: Very - £199.99 | Currys - £199 | Argos - £199.99

In the US, there's not a similar Prime-specific deal right now but you can get the headset for its new price of $199.99 at Amazon. You can see more on that US deal below.

Oculus Quest 2 (128GB): was $249.99 now $199 at Amazon

Sadly there's no reciprocated deal in the US, but if you're looking for the best price on the Meta Quest 2 in the States then Amazon still has you covered with the headset's new price of $199. Note: once again, be aware that Amazon's listing price is inflated and higher than it should be here. Price check: Walmart - $199 | Best Buy - $199.99

In case you were wondering whether the Meta Quest 2 is worth it given there's a new kid on the block in the form of the Quest 3, well, we can categorically advise you that, yes, the Quest 2 is still a great purchase right now.

It's a superb bit of VR gaming and experience kit, and there are plenty of games and apps which means you'll never be lacking for things to do, explore, or discover with it. The Quest 3's arrival has only helped the value proposition of the Quest 2 further, by driving the latter's price down - we're seeing more price cuts on it, more frequently nowadays.

You can check out our full Meta Quest 2 review for a more comprehensive breakdown of the headset. The fact remains, however, that the Meta Quest 2 remains one of the best VR headsets you can buy.

If you're looking for more prices on the Quest 2 headset, or are curious to see the latest deals on the newer Meta Quest 3 then check out the latest and lowest prices for both below.