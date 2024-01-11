One of the best stealth games is finally releasing on Nintendo Switch in two weeks

The classic stealth title Hitman: Blood Money is finally making its way to Nintendo Switch as Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal later this month.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal brings all 12 levels from the original 2006 release alongside a whole host of enhancements including a modernized control scheme and a reworked UI that includes a new mini-map. It also features an “Instinct Mode”, inspired by more recent entries in the series like Hitman 3, that allows you to easily highlight enemies and objectives in the environment.

A new trailer shows some of these features in action on Nintendo Switch:

The port is being developed by Feral Interactive, who have an absolutely superb track record when it comes to bringing older games to mobile platforms. They previously released the incredibly impressive iOS and Android port of Alien: Isolation, which saw a feature complete and visually stunning version of the 2014 horror game running on mobile phones.

They also released another version of Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal on iOS and Android on November 30, 2023. As a huge fan of Hitman: Blood Money, which I would easily consider one of the best single-player games ever made, I snapped it up straight away and have been playing through it on my daily commute over the last few months.

I’ve been pretty impressed with a lot of the new features and the overall performance, though the game is undeniably a little harder to play as a result of the touch controls. They’re very well implemented, sure, but nothing quite beats the level of precision you can gain from using a traditional gamepad so I’m definitely looking forward to getting to grips with the Switch port.

Hitman: Blood Money - Reprisal launches on January 25, 2024 and will be available for $29.99 / £19.99 via the Nintendo Switch eShop. Those who pre-order the game can take advantage of a 15% discount on this price.

For some other top game recommendations, see our guides to the best free games or the best PC games.