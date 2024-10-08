NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Wednesday, October 9 (game #486)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #486) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SPIN

JACKKNIFE

BUBBLES

PROGRESS

BUTTERCUP

FIZZ

BLOSSOM

PITCHFORK

MOJO

MATURE

FOAM

BOILERPLATE

WITHERSPOON

BILLBOARD

DEVELOP

FROTH

NYT Connections today (game #486) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: As with Champagne, for instance

As with Champagne, for instance Green: Get older or better

Get older or better Blue: Rolling Stone is another

Rolling Stone is another Purple: SUPERBOWL could be one more

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #486) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: EFFERVESCENCE

GREEN: BURGEON

BLUE: MUSIC PUBLICATIONS

PURPLE: ENDING WITH TABLEWARE

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #486) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #486, are…

YELLOW: EFFERVESCENCE BUBBLES, FIZZ, FOAM, FROTH

BUBBLES, FIZZ, FOAM, FROTH GREEN: BURGEON BLOSSOM, DEVELOP, MATURE, PROGRESS

BLOSSOM, DEVELOP, MATURE, PROGRESS BLUE: MUSIC PUBLICATIONS BILLBOARD, MOJO, PITCHFORK, SPIN

BILLBOARD, MOJO, PITCHFORK, SPIN PURPLE: ENDING WITH TABLEWARE BOILERPLATE, BUTTERCUP, JACKKNIFE, WITHERSPOON

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 2 mistakes

This is not too bad, as Connections puzzles go, but it does contain some classic NYT misdirection that caused me to lose two guesses. That all concerned the purple group, the most difficult one of the four as is usually the case. It’s also usually the most interesting and cryptic of the quartet, and today was no exception; what you had to do here was find four words that all contained an item of TABLEWARE at the end. The trouble was, there were potentially five of them: BOILERPLATE, BUTTERCUP, JACKKNIFE and WITHERSPOON, which ended up being the correct answers, plus PITCHFORK.

I guessed a couple of combinations and got them wrong, then rather than risk falling at the first hurdle, decided to instead look elsewhere and return to that group. With the rather easy yellow and green groups out of the way I was left with a much easier task, realizing that PITCHFORK went with BILLBOARD, MOJO and SPIN to make MUSIC PUBLICATIONS, and thus confirming what the purple group was too.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

