NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, September 7 (game #454)

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #454) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

TANK

GLOVE

SCALE

TEE

COACH

ROCKS

POLO

CROP

FILTER

BALL

ROTATE

MUSTANG

GODIVA

FLIP

PUMP

DRIVER

NYT Connections today (game #454) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Photoshop skills

Photoshop skills Green: Tiger essentials

Tiger essentials Blue: Fish things

Fish things Purple: Equine badges

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #454) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: WAYS TO TRANSFORM AN IMAGE

GREEN: THINGS USED IN GOLF

BLUE: AQUARIUM PURCHASES

PURPLE: LOGOS WITH HORSES

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #454) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #454, are…

YELLOW: WAYS TO TRANSFORM AN IMAGE CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, SCALE

CROP, FLIP, ROTATE, SCALE GREEN: THINGS USED IN GOLF BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, TEE

BALL, DRIVER, GLOVE, TEE BLUE: AQUARIUM PURCHASES FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, TANK

FILTER, PUMP, ROCKS, TANK PURPLE: LOGOS WITH HORSES COACH, GODIVA, MUSTANG, POLO

My rating: Hard

Hard My score: 3 mistakes

Here's yet another super-tough Connections puzzle, guaranteed to get the old gray matter working – or to leave you frustrated at its obtuse nature.

In fairness, a couple of today's groups aren't too bad. I use Photoshop on a daily basis, and so the yellow WAYS TO TRANSFORM AN IMAGE connection stood out to me immediately. Green, THINGS USED IN GOLF, caused me more problems – mainly because I thought some of the words went elsewhere, for instance BALL, FILTER, TANK all seemed like they might be related. But I got it in the end – which left blue and purple.

Purple – which is LOGOS WITH HORSES – was ridiculously difficult. I've not even heard of a company called GODIVA or COACH, though I assume one exists or this group would make even less sense. But I solved it through a combination of trial and error and guesswork, in that I knew GODIVA, POLO and MUSTANG all had a horse connection, and got lucky by adding COACH to it.

That left, blue, AQUARIUM PURCHASES, which was also tricky – but by then I was able to solve it by default, with one guess remaining. Phew!

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

