NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, August 30 (game #446)

Good morning! Let's play Connections, the NYT's clever word game that challenges you to group answers in various categories. It can be tough, so read on if you need clues.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #446) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

GOLD

CUBE

TEMPLE

FENCE

MACHINE

BOX

SEQUIN

CREAM

DIAMOND

LIGHTHOUSE

ROW

PYRAMID

DIVE

STORM

GLITTER

GARDENS

NYT Connections today (game #446) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Light spreaders

Light spreaders Green: What people in some specific sporting events do

What people in some specific sporting events do Blue: Ancient marvels

Ancient marvels Purple: [cold thing] blank

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #446) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: SPARKLING THINGS

GREEN: PARTICIPATE IN SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS

BLUE: WONDERS OF THE WORLD

PURPLE: ICE ___ CREAM, CUBE, MACHINE, STORM

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #446) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #446, are…

YELLOW: SPARKLING THINGS DIAMOND, GLITTER, GOLD, SEQUIN

DIAMOND, GLITTER, GOLD, SEQUIN GREEN: PARTICIPATE IN SUMMER OLYMPIC EVENTS BOX, DIVE, FENCE, ROW

BOX, DIVE, FENCE, ROW BLUE: WONDERS OF THE WORLD GARDENS, LIGHTHOUSE, PYRAMID, TEMPLE

GARDENS, LIGHTHOUSE, PYRAMID, TEMPLE PURPLE: ICE ___ CREAM, CUBE, MACHINE, STORM

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Fail

Guess what? Yes, that's right – it's another FAIL. Another one! This is getting ridiculous. I am starting to reach the point at which I can't continue to write this column, because nobody is going to have any faith at all in what I say. Why would you trust my clues when I repeatedly prove to be a LOSER? I'll keep going for a while longer, but there are only so many failures I can take without my confidence being entirely destroyed by this ordeal.

Is today's that hard? Well, I've described it as 'moderate', because in hindsight it is solvable. The one that tripped me up was ICE [BLANK], partly because it didn't accept ICE BOX, even though that is a thing. So I guessed three times with various combinations of that plus CUBE, MACHINE, STORM and CREAM, but didn't get the correct four.

That aside, I was pleased to get the 'ancient wonders' blue group, but I'm annoyed at myself for not spotting that FENCE, BOX, ROW and DIVE are all Olympic pursuits – but then again, the Olympics were weeks ago now, I'd forgotten about all that…

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 29 August, game #445)

YELLOW: KINDS OF PIANOS ELECTRONIC, GRAND, PLAYER, UPRIGHT

ELECTRONIC, GRAND, PLAYER, UPRIGHT GREEN: DEEM CONSIDER, COUNT, JUDGE, REGARD

CONSIDER, COUNT, JUDGE, REGARD BLUE: U.S. COLLEGES/UNIVERSITIES BROWN, DUKE, HOWARD, SMITH

BROWN, DUKE, HOWARD, SMITH PURPLE: SECOND NAMES IN COMPANIES WITH AMPERSANDS GAMBLE, JOHNSON, NOBLE, YOUNG