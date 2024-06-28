NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, June 29 (game #384)

It's the weekend, which means you have more time in which to solve Connections! And you might need it – because this one is potentially tricky. There are hints below if you need them.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #384) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

SAT

MAY

SUN

WALL

WED

PUT

COUPLE

TWO

TIE

TUE

LAID

TOO

WILD

PLACED

UNITE

NYT Connections today (game #384) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Follow them!

Follow them! Green: I <heart> you

I <heart> you Blue: Sub-group

Sub-group Purple: All that glitters

All that glitters YELLOW: HOMOPHONES

GREEN: CONNECT

BLUE: PLACED DOWN

PURPLE: ___FLOWER

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #384) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: HOMOPHONES

GREEN: CONNECT

BLUE: PLACED DOWN

PURPLE: ___FLOWER

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #384) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #384, are…

BLUE: PLACED DOWN LAID, PLACED, PUT, SAT

LAID, PLACED, PUT, SAT GREEN: CONNECT COUPLE, TIE, UNITE, WED

COUPLE, TIE, UNITE, WED YELLOW: HOMOPHONES TO, TOO, TUE, TWO

TO, TOO, TUE, TWO PURPLE: ___FLOWER MAY, SUN, WALL, WILD

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 hint

I always struggle when Connections uses lots of short words. I guess it makes sense – there tend to be more ways in which they could be used as prefixes etc. Anyway, that probably explains why I made a mistake early on here, guessing TUE, WED, SAT and SUN as days of the week, only to find out I was on the wrong track.

The breakthrough came when I looked at one of the longer words, PLACED, and formed the blue group. Like that one, green was simple synonyms, and with only eight words left the homophones of the yellow group became apparent.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

