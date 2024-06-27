NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, June 28 (game #383)

Today's Connections puzzle shouldn't cause too many people a lot of trouble – it's one of the easier ones we've had recently.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #383) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

BRIEF

WORD

MESSENGER

LICENSE

PROMPT

SLACK

SIGNAL

CLUTCH

SHORT

DRAWER

BOXER

FREEDOM

TOTE

LATITUDE

SATCHEL

CUE

NYT Connections today (game #383) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Carriers

Carriers Green: Room for movement

Room for movement Blue: Go-ahead notification

Go-ahead notification Purple: Worn next to the skin

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #383) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: TYPES OF BAGS

GREEN: WIGGLE ROOM

BLUE: INDICATION TO PROCEED

PURPLE: UNDERWEAR IN THE SINGULAR

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #383) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #383, are…

PURPLE: UNDERWEAR IN THE SINGULAR BOXER, BRIEF, DRAWER, SHORT

BOXER, BRIEF, DRAWER, SHORT GREEN: WIGGLE ROOM FREEDOM, LATITUDE, LICENSE, SLACK

FREEDOM, LATITUDE, LICENSE, SLACK BLUE: INDICATION TO PROCEED CUE, PROMPT, SIGNAL, WORD

CUE, PROMPT, SIGNAL, WORD YELLOW: TYPES OF BAGS CLUTCH, MESSENGER, SATCHEL, TOTE

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

Connections is always a lot easier when there are no complicated solutions. That sounds obvious, but what I mean by that is that all four puzzles here today are simple synonyms or groupings – there are none that involve a blank '__' answer, or homophones, or anything like that.

Accordingly, it was simply a matter of seeing which words fit together. All are of roughly the same difficulty, too; I solved the purple 'underwear' group first, then the green 'wiggle room' and blue 'proceed', and while I'm only one example, the fact that I wasn't left puzzling over a couple of more difficult groups at the end suggests to me that this is on the easier side overall.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

