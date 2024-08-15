NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Friday, August 16 (game #432)

Here's your final Connections hints page of the week – complete with the answers if you need them and my commentary on the game.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #432) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

OK

COWBOY

ANKLE

SUN

HI

TIDE

YO-YO

MA

FAIR

GO-GO

AVERAGE

ELEVATOR

PA

So-SO

OR

THIGH-HIGH

NYT Connections today (game #432) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Standard

Standard Green: Four of the 50

Four of the 50 Blue: Tall shoes

Tall shoes Purple: Rise and fall

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #432) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: MEH

GREEN: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS

BLUE: KINDS OF BOOTS

PURPLE: THINGS THAT GO UP AND DOWN

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #432) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #432, are…

YELLOW: MEH AVERAGE, FAIR, OK, SO-SO

AVERAGE, FAIR, OK, SO-SO GREEN: U.S. STATE ABBREVIATIONS HI, MA, OR, PA

HI, MA, OR, PA BLUE: KINDS OF BOOTS ANKLE, COWBOY, GO-GO, THIGH-HIGH

ANKLE, COWBOY, GO-GO, THIGH-HIGH PURPLE: THINGS THAT GO UP AND DOWN ELEVATOR, SUN, TIDE, YO-YO

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: Perfect

I always find short Connections answers harder to group than longer ones, probably because there are simply more ways in which they can be assembled. Often they work as prefixes or suffixes, for instance; the likes of HI could quite easily pair with many other words.

My strategy in these situations is to not rush things. Look for an obvious connection that doesn't necessarily include any of those short words, then see what happens. Today, I got the blue 'Kinds of boots' group first, with THIGH-HIGH in particular being a word that really couldn't mean anything else. Then the 'Meh' group, which took OK out of commission. At that stage the remainder of those short words readily assembled themselves into US states, leaving just the purple 'Up and down' group to solve by default (though I did mentally solve it first anyway).

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Thursday, 15 August, game #431)

YELLOW: BREADTH EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE

EXTENT, RANGE, REACH, SCOPE GREEN: OTHER HALF COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER

COMPLEMENT, MATCH, MATE, PARTNER BLUE: BEERS, FAMILIARLY BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA

BUD, NATTY, SIERRA, STELLA PURPLE: WORDS AFTER “PAY” CHECK, DIRT, PAL, PHONE