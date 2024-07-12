NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Saturday, July 13 (game #398)

Your weekend starts here, with Connections from the NYT. I had a better game today than I did yesterday – but if you're struggling, give my hints a look.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #398) - today's words

Today's NYT Connections words are…

LISTEN

SOUND

WITCH

TITANIC

AVATAR

GIANT

LOOK

HUSTLE

MONSTER

FIGURE

CASTLE

APPEAR

PERSONA

SEEM

MAMMOTH

CHARACTER

NYT Connections today (game #398) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Bigger than that. Even bigger than that

Bigger than that. Even bigger than that Green: Like a person, but not

Like a person, but not Blue: I think it's that

I think it's that Purple: Missing letter?

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

NYT Connections today (game #398) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: ENORMOUS

GREEN: EMBODIMENT

BLUE: COME ACROSS AS

PURPLE: SILENT “T”

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #398) - the answers

The answers to today's Connections, game #398, are…

YELLOW: ENORMOUS GIANT, MAMMOTH, MONSTER, TITANIC

GIANT, MAMMOTH, MONSTER, TITANIC GREEN: EMBODIMENT AVATAR, CHARACTER, FIGURE, PERSONA

AVATAR, CHARACTER, FIGURE, PERSONA BLUE: COME ACROSS AS APPEAR, LOOK, SEEM, SOUND

APPEAR, LOOK, SEEM, SOUND PURPLE: SILENT “T” CASTLE, HUSTLE, LISTEN, WITCH

My rating: Easy

Easy My score: Perfect

I very much enjoyed this Connections game after yesterday's travails. None of the groups were remotely difficult bar the final purple one, which I didn't need to worry about because I'd already solved the other three by then. I can confidently admit that I would have had no chance of solving it if I had needed to, though – those silent Ts would utterly have foxed me.

Fortunately, correctly grouping the likes of 'words that mean enormous' was a far simpler task, so I completed today's puzzle without making any mistakes.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Friday, 12 July, game #397)

YELLOW: SCHOOL FACILITIES AUDITORIUM, GYM, LAB, LIBRARY

AUDITORIUM, GYM, LAB, LIBRARY GREEN: ROULETTE BETS BLACK, EVEN, ODD, RED

BETS BLACK, EVEN, ODD, RED BLUE: ASSOCIATED WITH “DOVE” CHOCOLATE, PEACE, PIGEON, SOAP

CHOCOLATE, PEACE, PIGEON, SOAP PURPLE: ___ GOOSE GOLDEN, GREY, MOTHER, SILLY