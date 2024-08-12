NYT Connections today — hints and answers for Tuesday, August 13 (game #429)

Tuesday's Connections is slightly more difficult than some recent examples, so read on if you need some hints for it.

What should you do once you've finished? Why, play some more word games of course. I've also got daily Wordle hints and answers, Strands hints and answers and Quordle hints and answers articles if you need help for those too.

SPOILER WARNING: Information about NYT Connections today is below, so don't read on if you don't want to know the answers.

NYT Connections today (game #429) - today's words

(Image credit: New York Times)

Today's NYT Connections words are…

MARKED

SAID

SPOKE

WHEEL

CLEAR

HANDLE

PORTER

PRONOUNCED

DESIGNATION

ROUGH

STRIKING

MONIKER

TOLD

SOBRIQUET

POWER

VOICED

NYT Connections today (game #429) - hint #1 - group hints

What are some clues for today's NYT Connections groups?

Yellow: Uttered

Uttered Green: Type of name

Type of name Blue: Easily seen

Easily seen Purple: Blank [word for dwelling]

Need more clues?

We're firmly in spoiler territory now, but read on if you want to know what the four theme answers are for today's NYT Connections puzzles…

Get daily insight, inspiration and deals in your inbox Sign up for breaking news, reviews, opinion, top tech deals, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

NYT Connections today (game #429) - hint #2 - group answers

What are the answers for today's NYT Connections groups?

YELLOW: STATED

GREEN: NICKNAME

BLUE: OBVIOUS

PURPLE: ___HOUSE (THAT AREN’T HOUSES)

Right, the answers are below, so DO NOT SCROLL ANY FURTHER IF YOU DON'T WANT TO SEE THEM.

NYT Connections today (game #429) - the answers

(Image credit: New York Times)

The answers to today's Connections, game #429, are…

YELLOW: STATED SAID, SPOKE, TOLD, VOICED

SAID, SPOKE, TOLD, VOICED GREEN: NICKNAME DESIGNATION, HANDLE, MONIKER, SOBRIQUET

DESIGNATION, HANDLE, MONIKER, SOBRIQUET BLUE: OBVIOUS CLEAR, MARKED, PRONOUNCED, STRIKING

CLEAR, MARKED, PRONOUNCED, STRIKING PURPLE: ___HOUSE (THAT AREN’T HOUSES) PORTER, POWER, ROUGH, WHEEL

My rating: Moderate

Moderate My score: 1 mistake

That pesky misdirection from the NYT again tripped me up here – how was I supposed to know that yellow, 'Stated', included SAID, SPOKE, TOLD and VOICED, but not PRONOUNCED?

Anyway, that aside this one wasn't too bad. I even managed to solve purple, the '[blank] houses' one, in my head, before submitting it for real as the by-default final answer. It's always satisfying when that happens.

How did you do today? Send me an email and let me know.

Yesterday's NYT Connections answers (Monday, 12 August, game #428)

YELLOW: METAL ELEMENTS GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN

GOLD, LEAD, MERCURY, TIN GREEN: MATTRESS SIZES FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN

FULL, KING, QUEEN, TWIN BLUE: SLANG FOR TOILET CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE

CAN, HEAD, JOHN, THRONE PURPLE: KINDS OF KNIVES BOWIE, BUTCHER, BUTTER, BUTTERFLY