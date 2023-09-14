Take a closer look at Super Mario RPG's features in exciting new trailer

The latest Nintendo Direct has given fans of the Super Mario RPG remake a closer look at some new and old features.

Super Mario RPG was initially released in 1996; however, at the previous Direct, we got the fantastic news that it was being remade for the Nintendo Switch. Super Mario RPG remake holds all the charm of the original role-playing game with excellent updated graphics and some much-needed fine-tuning.

The first trailer showcased all the beautiful locations that players could explore and some old friends being shown in a new light. Luckily, this time around, we're getting a better, in-depth view of this upcoming Mario title.

The newest trailer takes players through everything you'll need to know about new and old features in Super Mario RPG. First off, there are the Action Commands, which force players to time their button presses to increase damage dealt and decrease damage received. While perfectly timed attacks can now damage all enemies at once.

Successful Action Comands will go towards building your ultimate meter. Once filled, players will be able to use the Triple Move, a powerful attack that sees Mario and friends join forces to take out the opposition. The exact kind of Triple Move will change depending on team composition, so there's plenty of room for experimentation with this one.

There will also be tons of bosses to encounter, all colorful and mastering their unique attacks against you. If you want to relive these thrilling matches, then you'll be glad to know that you can fight them all over again, thanks to post-game boss fights.

While there is undoubtedly much more to come concerning Super Mario RPG, these features were all that Nintendo discussed in its recent Direct. In the meantime, stay tuned with our coverage on the best Nintendo Switch games, and upcoming releases.

Super Mario RPG is set to release on November 17, 2023, for the Nintendo Switch.