Nintendo may be gearing up for the launch of its newest next-gen console

According to various sources, Nintendo may be gearing up to launch its next console sooner than you may think.

Ever since the Nintendo Switch OLED was released in 2021, we've been wondering when we'll get a Nintendo Switch 2. While we originally theorized that it would be around six years until the next console, placing the release date around 2027, current reports seem to disagree.

According to a report by VGC, multiple people with inside knowledge of Nintendo's next-gen plans, the company is getting ready to release the new console in the second half of 2024. This will supposedly ensure stock doesn't run out on day one, as we've seen with PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

A 2024 release date for the Switch would mean a 'mid-cycle' launch for new hardware compared to PlayStation and Xbox. Something that has been somewhat of a historical trend for Nintendo.

So far, not much else is known about the highly-anticipated console. However, sources were able to describe how the upcoming Switch will have a portable mode, much like the Nintendo Switch before it.

VGC also reported that the newest console may launch with an LCD screen instead of the high-quality premium OLED. While it may not be able to rival the Nintendo OLED in handheld quality, this downgrade could mean lower prices. Despite the potential of an LCD screen, we're still hoping to see significant technical upgrades. With no 4K output when docked, the Switch is beginning to show its age.

Tokyo-based industry consultant Dr Serkan Toto told VGC that by "looking at Nintendo’s financials, it seems clear that it’s time for a new piece of hardware in 2024. The only way to stop these losses from totally ballooning next fiscal is a new device, and the second half of 2024 sounds like a realistic release window to me.”

