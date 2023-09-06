Kirby Star Stacker and more classic titles are now available on Nintendo Switch Online

Four classic Nintendo games are now available on Nintendo Switch Online, expanding the evergrowing library.

Nintendo took to Twitter today to announce that it's added a selection of new titles to its Switch exclusive subscription service, including Quest for Camelot, Kirby’s Star Stacker, Joy Mech Fight, and Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day.

These games originate from the GameBoy, SNES, and NES and are now accessible among an already comprehensive library of classic titles.

Kirby's Star Stacker is a SNES-era title and is a remake of the original release on Game Boy of the same name. Inspired by Tetris, the colorful puzzle game featuring stackable stars will only be playable in Japanese only, as the trailer notes.

Quest for Camelot is a Game Boy game; a top-down action RPG similar to A Link to the Past that originally launched in 1998. The game is actually based on the animated film from Warner Bros. which was released the same year and, you guessed it, takes the player on an adventure through Camelot.

To expand the NES library, Nintendo has added Joy Mech Fight, a brawler that was first released in 1993, as well as Downtown Nekketsu March Super-Awesome Field Day, a sports game featuring a number of activities in a platforming, side-scrolling setting.

To play these titles, Nintendo Switch users must be subscribed to Nintendo Switch Online and the Expansion Pack, which costs $49.99 / £34.99 / AU$59.95 for a 12-month pass.

The subscription also includes titles for the Nintendo 64 and Game Boy Advance, with the new titles joining the likes of Super Mario 64, The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, Mario Kart 64, The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap, and more. You'll also get access to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe's Booster Course Pass, too.

