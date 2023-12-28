I can't believe the Nintendo Switch OLED is the same price as the Switch in this fantastic deal
Maybe they Switched the price tag?
In a surprising turn of events, the Switch OLED is on offer in the after-Christmas deals, and it's one of the better Nintendo deals we've seen this year.
A rare sight indeed - right now, you can get $50 off the Nintendo Switch OLED, knocking the price down to just $299 at Walmart - and making it the same price as the standard Nintendo Switch MSRP. In fact, it's one of the best deals we've ever seen on the upgraded model - over Black Friday, it was only discounted by $40.
I recently replaced my original Switch with the OLED version and it's completely changed how I use the console. As well its larger, more vibrant seven-inch OLED display, the Switch OLED offers enhanced audio and double the internal storage. Its kickstand is more robust, too, and the dock features an Ethernet (LAN) port.
Whereas before I could mostly only tolerate indie titles and arcade-style games in handheld mode, I ended up playing and enjoying most of The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom on the gorgeous, updated OLED screen. My only wish is that I'd waited for this deal...
Nintendo Switch OLED: was
$349.99 now $299.99 at Walmart
With its improved seven-inch OLED display and speaker placement, the Switch OLED is very rarely discounted outside of bundle offers - so don't miss this fantastic deal if you just want the console.
Price check: Amazon - $349.99
Not in the US but still on the lookout for the best Nintendo Switch OLED deals? Take a look at the best offers in your region below.
