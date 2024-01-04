New Game Plus is in the works for RoboCop: Rogue City

RoboCop: Rogue City is set to receive a New Game Plus mode, as announced on the game's official Twitter page. Unfortunately, no details as to when exactly we can expect this update were shared, but more information is likely to follow in the coming weeks, which may answer some questions.

Hopefully, the information we are anticipating to receive in the following weeks also sheds some light on what the mode will mean for RoboCop: Rogue City. Generally, the formula for New Game Plus modes offers players the ability to restart the campaign of a title but more often than not with items and stats from the initial playthrough. In return, enemies you face along the way usually pack an increased aggression to make combat slightly fairer.

With how action-heavy RoboCop: Rogue City is, we're expecting this formula to continue through its New Game Plus mode, but there may be some more additions yet to be shared. The announcement acknowledging players' wishes for the mode can be seen below:

Many citizens have been asking about a New Game + for RoboCop: Rogue City. We've heard you. So stay tuned for more information on this topic in the weeks to come.Until then: Stay out of trouble 🫡 pic.twitter.com/UyAZmcNyE8January 3, 2024 See more

New Game Plus has been a highly anticipated addition to RoboCop: Rogue City, as shared within the announcement Tweet, so the news of it being in the works is enough to satisfy players for now. However, a release date for the update and any details is now just as anticipated as the mode itself. Considered a 'sleeper hit' by many, the game currently sits at a 93% rating on Steam, too.

With the timeframe of a couple of weeks marking when we will receive an update, there's a strong chance that it will fall before the end of the month, at least. But if you look on the bright side, with no timeframe currently, that gives any players still fighting their way through the campaign enough time to wrap up before starting again.

We've got a list of all the best superhero games if you're looking for some more action. However, our guide to the best single-player games may also be of interest to thrill-seeking players.