Mortal Kombat 1 is getting a patch next week, and one of the main features will be crossplay

Mortal Kombat 1 (MK1) is set to receive a patch update next week, and as announced by Neatherrealm Studios on X (formally Twitter), one of the biggest elements of the update will be the addition of crossplay.

Titled 'Krossplay' to mirror the iconic Mortal Kombat branding, players on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC will now be able to come together and fight it out. Unfortunately, it looks like Nintendo Switch players will have to miss out this time around, but hopefully, news on whether or not the system will receive a crossplay update in the near future will be shared once it's rolled out for alternative platforms.

'Krossplay' was announced for MK1 in December 2023 and labeled with a February release window, but now this window has been reduced to next week - it's time to start brushing up on your skills and ensure your internet connection is up to scratch as Neatherrealm have also made it easier than ever to avoid laggy matches.

As shared alongside the initial crossplay announcement in December, players will be able to reject matches depending on the connection stability of their opponent, which will make for a more fluid matchmaking system. This also means you can match with players using a wired connection to ensure a more streamlined match.

More details on when the patch is expected to roll out, alongside any further patch notes, are expected to come early next week ahead of the update itself. Mortal Kombat 1 is also set to receive its newest DLC fighter in early access, Peacemaker, on February 28 - so it's looking to be a pretty exciting week for players.

