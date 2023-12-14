Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay on PS5, Xbox Series X|S and PC gets February 2024 release window

Mortal Kombat 1 players who’ve been eagerly anticipating being able to play with friends on other platforms apparently don’t have long to wait, as according to one of the game’s community managers, the crossplay feature is on track to launch at some point in February 2024.

Shortly before Mortal Kombat 1’s launch in September, NetherRealm Studios announced that crossplay - sorry, Kross-Play - was planned to arrive in a post-launch update . However, no indication was given as to when this would be. Three months later and, we finally have a rough window.

As reported by IGN , community manager Tyler Lansdown revealed yesterday (December 13) in the official Mortal Kombat podcast, Kombat Kast, that “crossplay is coming in February, between PS5 , Xbox [Series X |S] and PC.” No mention was made of the Nintendo Switch version, so it’s unclear if players on Nintendo’s console can expect to receive the feature at any point in the future.

Otherwise, a Wi-Fi filter is also on the way, meaning that players will be able to turn down matches with others based on their connection type. Basically, if you’re someone who uses a wired connection and want to make sure that your opponents do the same, this will allow you to decline anyone playing with a wireless connection. Hopefully, this will allow players to avoid particularly laggy matches most of the time.

Mortal Kombat 1 is one of this year’s greatest fighting games, and was nominated for the Best Fighting Game award at The Game Awards 2023 . However, it ultimately lost to Capcom’s Street Fighter 6 . It was also nominated for the Innovation in Accessibility award, but lost that one to Forza Motorsport .