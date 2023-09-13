Mortal Kombat 1 crossplay will arrive post launch, but platforms remain unconfirmed

NetherRealm Studios has confirmed that Mortal Kombat 1 won't feature crossplay at launch.

In a recent Twitter post, the developer shared the news about what it's dubbing "Kross-Play", revealing it will now arrive "post launch", clearing up some confusion about when players can expect the feature to be added.

"Launch is just around the corner and we can’t wait for everyone to sink their teeth into MK1," NetherRealm said. "Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch."

Launch is just around the corner and we can't wait for everyone to sink their teeth into #MK1. Regarding Kross-Play, it will not be available at launch, but know we are hard at work at implementing the feature into the game and it will be koming post launch.

Although we now have confirmation that the feature is coming, it's still unclear which platforms it will be targeting. As PC Gamer reports, a tweet from Wario64 in May shows that an FAQ on the game's official website that stated plans to add crossplay and cross-progression support "post-launch," but it was later removed from the page.

A crossplay tag was added to the Steam page later on, which made players think that crossplay between PC and consoles would be a possibility, something that Mortal Kombat 11 didn't feature. However, mentions of it were quietly removed from the page earlier this month, which caused some players to question if the game would be getting the feature.

It's possible NetherRealm shared the feature too early and it wasn't ready to be implemented alongside the game's official launch, so it was removed, but that's unclear at this time.

Mortal Kombat 1 is set to arrive on September 19 for PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC.

In our preview, Sarah Thwaites said: "Mortal Kombat 1 feels like an exciting fresh start for the series, geared at finessing the fighting experience for veteran players while also making the on-ramp easier for newbies with modes like Invasion. It’s not an outright revolution, but NetherRealm Studios’ latest effort is full of careful iterations that complement Mortal Kombat 1’s striking visuals and intense but deeply rewarding combat."

