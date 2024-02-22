Peacemaker has received a gameplay trailer ahead of his debut in Mortal Kombat 1

Peacemaker, Mortal Kombat 1's newest DLC fighter, is set to arrive in Early Access on February 28. At long last, the characters' gameplay trailer has been revealed, giving us the first look at what we can expect from the game's latest guest character.

Opening with a cinematic showing off Peacemaker going up against Liu Kang, we get a glimpse at combat and what Peacemaker offers to separate him from the rest of the roster, including a cinematic fatality featuring a savage sonic boom.

Despite the trailer only being two and a half minutes long, we see DC's Peacemaker fighting against numerous existing members of the Mortal Kombat 1 roster. It also features several nods to the character's role in the Peacemaker TV series. For example, the inclusion of Eagly, an eagle companion capable of delivering a ranged attack when summoned by Peacemaker. The full trailer can be seen below:

Peacemaker is scheduled to debut in Early Access within Mortal Kombat 1 on February 28, with a full release scheduled for March 6, so there's still a little while to wait before we can try the gunslinger out for ourselves. But, that's not all the reveal trailer had to offer.

In addition to Peacemaker, we also get a look at new character Janet Cage as a Kameo. While the main focus is still on what havoc Peacemaker is capable of displaying, seeing the pair work in tandem does create excitement for both characters rather than shifting the focus to just one. That being said, Janet Cage releases a little later in March than Peacemaker, so Mortal Kombat 1 players will have to wait a touch longer for her debut.

