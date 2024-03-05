Modern Warfare 3 Season 2 Reloaded finally brings back one of the best maps from Vanguard

The latest mid-season update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3 is on the way and it’s set to bring back one of the best maps from 2021’s entry, Call of Duty: Vanguard.

Revealed in a new post on the official Call of Duty blog , the Season 2 Reloaded update will add a remastered version of Das Haus - an intense 6v6 map first introduced in Vanguard. While the original map took place deep in the forest and followed a Second World War aesthetic, this new version has been reimagined as a modern skyscraper in a bustling city center. It seems like the perfect companion to the existing remastered Highrise map and an interesting way to recontextualize the old layout.

The update will also add two new weapons: the Soulrender Melee weapon and the mid-range SOA Subverter Battle Rifle. The Soulrender appears to be a short sword, with two alternate types of attack to choose from. The SOA Subverter is a little less exciting but boasts a steady recoil and reliable performance at a range of up to 25 meters which might make it a worthwhile pick.

A new gas-clearing field upgrade, the Portable Decontamination Station, in addition to the new Bunker Buster Killstreak, a missile that can penetrate buildings, are also on the way and could both potentially have some pretty big ramifications for Call of Duty: Warzone players.

The arrival of Season 2 Reloaded also marks the release of the Votex Decay’s Realm playlist - a limited-time mode featuring special versions of existing maps. This includes Airborne, a variant of Terminal which has been overcome by a mysterious alien growth, and Skigrow, a post-apocalyptic reimagining of Skidrow.

Of course, the update will introduce a new story mission in Modern Warfare Zombies, plus some additional Dark Aether Rift challenges and the arrival of a new hostile Warlord to defeat. Like previous mid-season updates, it's shaping up to be a pretty large content drop and seems like the perfect way to set the stage for when Call of Duty: Warzone Mobile finally launches worldwide next month.

Want to get better at Modern Warfare 3? Read about the Modern Warfare 3 best weapons or see our Modern Warfare 3 Zombies guide.