Metal Gear Solid staff didn't work nights during development 'to reduce the monthly electricity bill'

Hideo Kojima has revealed that during the production of the first Metal Gear Solid game, he asked staff to stop working nights - to reduce the company's utility bills.
Taking to Twitter/X on the famous game's 25th anniversary, Kojima revealed and described some details about the game's development in a lengthy post (via GamesRadar+). It pulled back the curtain on his process and feelings at the time, including the changes he experienced leading development of a game for the first time.
This included reducing costs by altering staff working patterns: "To reduce the monthly electricity bill, I asked the company to stop working at night," he said. Kojima could make this request as "MGS1 was the first work I produced on my own."
Prior to this he had "planned, written, designed, and directed the game, my superiors had been responsible for production" so MGS1 was a turning point for the game creator - which included making such important staffing decisions. Even if it was just to lower the bills of the company.
And while removing night work wasn't a decision made to directly avoid 'crunch' - when video game development staff work well beyond their normal hours in order to get a game finished for a deadline - it could have been a happy by-product of the move.
25 years is a lifetime, and a lot has changed since the seminal stealth action game was released. The series continued to be one of the most forward-looking and envelope-pushing in the industry, and there's now a confirmed Metal Gear Solid 3 remake on the horizon as that game approaches its 20th anniversary, as well as a re-release of the first three MGS games (and others) coming out this year.
As for Kojima, he eventually left Konami and returned with Death Stranding in 2019, with a sequel to that game confirmed and in the works.
The Metal Gear Solid games have a special place in the gaming pantheon as some of the very best single-player games ever made - check out our picks for similar solo experiences.
