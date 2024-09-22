The Logitech G Cloud just got a big price cut in the US and the UK

One of our biggest gripes with the Logitech G Cloud was the hefty launch price for the gaming handheld. However, that's less of a problem now as you can currently get the Logitech G Cloud at Amazon US for $269.99 (was $299.99). And UK folks can get involved too, as the Logitech G Cloud is on sale at Amazon UK for £279.99 (was £329.99).

These prices are some of the cheapest we've seen for this console so far. For the US deal, the Logitech G Cloud bundle includes the official carrying case, so you won't need to worry about buying one separately. As for Amazon UK, it's the lowest price for the Logitech G Cloud yet.

Today's best Logitech gaming handheld deal

Logitech G Cloud: was $299.99 now $269.99 at Amazon US

This deal on the Logitech G Cloud brings the device to within $20 of its lowest price ever. This lightweight gaming handheld specializes in cloud gaming with streaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now. It supports full HD 1080p at 60fps and can last over 12 hours when fully charged. The Logitech G Cloud doesn't have much storage (only 64GB), but this can be expanded with a microSD if you want room for more games at once.

Logitech G Cloud: was £329.99 now £279.99 at Amazon UK

This is the lowest price I've seen for the Logitech G Cloud in the UK. Logitech's gaming handheld is a lightweight, cloud-based gaming console. It supports full HD 1080p gaming at 60fps and streaming apps like Xbox Cloud Gaming, Nvidia GeForce Now, and more. On top of that, it can last over 12 hours on a single charge – something rare when it comes to gaming handhelds. Note that, because it isn't meant to play games natively, it has a smaller storage size of 64GB.

The Logitech G Cloud is one of the cheapest gaming handhelds on the market right now, partially because its purpose is to stream games rather than run them natively. It supports many cloud-based gaming services like Xbox Cloud Gaming and Nvidia GeForce Now, which let you stream games from consoles and smartphones.

It functions similarly to a tablet but has gaming software and controllers built in. That said, you'll have to deal with the downsides of cloud gaming like performance dips from streaming services and wi-fi connection.

As for the specs, the Logitech G Cloud displays full HD 1080p at 60fps and weighs in as one of the lightest gaming handhelds. One of the biggest downsides is the 64GB storage size, but you can expand that storage with a microSD card (like with the Nintendo Switch). Its lengthy 12-plus hour battery life also surpasses most of its competition.

