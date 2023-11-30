How to watch PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted today

The PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is set to take place today (November 30), taking a look at the most exciting future PC games and featuring a whole host of exciting trailers and announcements for upcoming games . Don’t want to miss out? Here’s everything you need to know.

How to watch the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted

Starting at 1pm ET / 10am PT / 6pm GMT / 7pm CET (or 5am AEDT on December 1), viewers will be able to tune into the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted via Twitch, Twitch Gaming, YouTube (embedded below), Steam, and Bilibili in China.

It’ll be available to watch with localized subtitles for seven different languages - English, French, Spanish, German, Korean, Japanese and Mandarin (simplified). Otherwise, a number of notable streamers such as Distortion2, QTCinderella, and MissMikkaa will also be streaming the event along with their live reactions.

In case you didn’t know what the PC Gaming Show: Most Wanted is about, created in partnership with Intel, it counts down the top 25 most exciting - but currently unreleased - PC games, which have been voted for by 70 people from across its ‘Council.’ These include content creators, notable people within the games industry, and journalists, such as TechRadar Gaming's own editor-in-chief, Jake Tucker.

The show is set to be two hours long, hosted by Frankie Ward, and narrated by the iconic narrator of Baldur’s Gate 3 , Amelia Tyler. It will also include new looks at games such as Pacific Drive , reveal the third playable clan in Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2 , as well as show off behind-the-scenes footage at various game studios and interviews with developers. One of those interviews is with Leslie Benzies and Adam Whiting from EVERYWHERE developer Build a Rocket Boy.

As for what will make it onto the top 25 list, viewers will just have to wait and see. Evan Lahti, the global editor-in-chief at PC Gamer, said: "The Most Wanted list will feature surprise gems from smaller studios side by side with the biggest franchises, because that's the story of PC gaming.”