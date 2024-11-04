Great news, the Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 double XP weekend has been extended

If you're currently grinding out prestige levels in the recently released Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 then you're in luck as the currently 2XP, 2X Weapon XP, and 2X GobbleGum earn rate event has been extended until November 5.

Developer Treyarch took to X / Twitter to explain that "an issue that occasionally limited the amount of 2XP awarded to some players" has been fixed and the bonus period would be extended "as a result". It will now run until 10:00 PT / 18:00 GMT on Tuesday.

Although it's definitely unfortunate that some players were affected, this is great news for those of us that weren't impacted by the problem in the first place. The 2XP event began on November 1 and coincided with the release of the Nuketown 24/7 playlist that reintroduced the fan-favorite Nuketown map.

I spent the weekend making the most of the bonus XP to level up and am now just a few matches away from reaching the second prestige. With the event extended, I shouldn't have any problem hitting the required level when I log on later tonight.

Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 launched back on October 25 and quickly set a new record as "biggest ever" launch for the series.

Having put in countless hours since release date, I awarded the game a glowing four and a half stars in my Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 review where it was described as "an outstanding first-person shooter package that offers a thrilling blockbuster campaign with some of the best graphics on the market".

