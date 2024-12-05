Gran Turismo 7 is getting a content-rich free demo almost three years after it came out

- My First Gran Turismo is arriving on December 6
- It offers a bite-sized, free-to-play version of Gran Turismo 7
- The demo includes a handful of race events and 18 cars t collect
Gran Turismo 7 is getting a free demo version as part of the PlayStation 30th Anniversary celebrations. And better yet, it's out very soon.
Titled My First Gran Turismo, the demo aims to give players a bite-sized version of the best racing game on PS5. In an official PlayStation Blog post about the game, series creator Kazunori Yamauchi describes it as "a special free-to-play invitation to dive into the exhilarating world of motorsports."
"This experience holds a special place in my heart," Yamauchi explains, "as it pays tribute to the origins of the first Gran Turismo, where players of all generations discovered the joys of driving. Whether it’s introducing kids to the joy of racing for the first time or reigniting a forgotten passion for driving, My First Gran Turismo was designed to be both approachable and immersive, created for everyone, with no limits on age or driving skill level."
My First Gran Turismo - as its title might suggest - seems designed to introduce new players to the sim racing series in a very beginner-friendly format. Developer Polyphony Digital looks to have gone above and beyond the effort placed into your average demo, with a bespoke user interface and its own suite of achievements related to progress throughout the experience.
In terms of content, My First Gran Turismo offers access to the License Centre tutorial, three race events, three time trials, three Music Rally stages and 18 cars to collect. As a bonus, the PS5 version of My First Gran Turismo will also include PSVR 2 support.
As for when you can play it for yourself, that's the best part. My First Gran Turismo will be available to download and play for free on December 6 on both PS5 and PS4. It also doesn't seem to be a limited time thing, unlike those PlayStation 30th Anniversary themes that you can access on PS5 right now.
Rhys is TRG's Hardware Editor, and has been part of the TechRadar team for more than two years. Particularly passionate about high-quality third-party controllers and headsets, as well as the latest and greatest in fight sticks and VR, Rhys strives to provide easy-to-read, informative coverage on gaming hardware of all kinds. As for the games themselves, Rhys is especially keen on fighting and racing games, as well as soulslikes and RPGs.