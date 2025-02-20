Former PlayStation boss says Microsoft's decision to bring Xbox games to PS5 is 'a win for PlayStation owners'

Former PlayStation boss Shuhei Yoshida has discussed Microsoft's multi-platform strategy

Yoshida said Xbox games being released for PS5 is "a win for PlayStation owners"

Yoshida also claimed it was his "nightmare" if PlayStation became a "minority platform"

Former Sony Interactive Entertainment executive Shuhei Yoshida has praised Microsoft's multi-platform push, calling it "a win" for PlayStation users.

This comes from a recent interview with Sacred Symbols + (via VGC), where Yoshida said the company's ongoing strategy to release more Xbox games for platforms like PS5 and Nintendo Switch allows players to experience titles they didn't have access to before.

"I think it’s a win for PlayStation owners, they didn’t have access [to those games] before," Yoshida said.

He continued, saying that PlayStation becoming "the minority platform" was his "nightmare" when he became the head of PlayStation first-party. He explained that it "would be impossible to maintain the first-party development because the best creators would leave."

"They are not just creatives, they are business people as well, they want their games to reach the biggest audience as well," he said. "It’s very natural if a platform is the minority and if I was able to release a game on the minority platform only, it’s unsustainable. That was the nightmare."

"Looking at the install base of Xbox hardware, it’s kind of natural to understand what they are doing, and it’s pretty straightforward," Yoshida added.

The company's multiplatform push kicked off early last year, which saw Hi-Fi Rush, Sea of Thieves, Pentiment, and Grounded make their way to PS5, with the latter two also getting a Nintendo Switch release.

In November 2024, Xbox boss Phil Spencer confirmed that he wants to release more games on other platforms. Among the already-announced titles include the likes of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which first launched on December 9 for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and PC, and is expected to launch on PS5 in Spring 2025.

Forza Horizon 5 is also heading to PS5 this year, and Spencer recently confirmed that Xbox games will be coming to Nintendo Switch 2.