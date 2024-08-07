This officially licensed The Legend of Zelda Nintendo Switch case is on sale at a lowest-ever price
If you frequently take your Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED, or Nintendo Switch Lite out and about, then you should definitely invest in a compatible case to prevent any damage from bumps or drops. Luckily, a stylish case in an eye-catching The Legend of Zelda design is on sale right now at a bargain price.
The PDP Travel Case with Wrist Strap in its striking Link Hero colorway is on sale for just $14.99 (was $19.99) at Amazon right now. That’s a $5 discount and matches the lowest-ever price that this specific design has ever reached. In addition to a glow in the dark print on its exterior, it features plenty of storage space for your accessories and games.
It even offers a unique integrated stand, which is perfect if you want to use your system in tabletop mode on a smaller surface. It’s easy to fit in a bag but also offers a durable carrying handle and removable wrist strap.
PDP Travel Case with Wrist Strap (Link Hero): was $19.99 now $14.99 at Amazon
The PDP Travel Case with Wrist Strap in its Link Hero colorway is on sale at its lowest-ever price right now. This case offers a charming glow in the dark design, an integrated stand for your console, and loads of space for your Nintendo Switch games and accessories.
UK price: Amazon - £5.54
The PDP Travel Case with Wrist Strap is my personal Nintendo Switch case of choice, largely thanks to its relatively affordable price and ready availability. Although the Link Hero edition is on sale today, there are loads of different officially licensed designs to choose from featuring a wide range of characters.
If you're outside the US or UK, be sure to browse a range of offers on this Nintendo Switch case below.
