The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a brilliant choice for Xbox owners - and it’s on sale for the first time

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is one of the most impressive high-end Xbox controllers on the market right now. It’s also just received its first discount, taking the price down to just $185 (was $199.99) at Amazon.

With a saving of $14.99, it’s still a pricey controller but you absolutely get what you pay for. It features a lovely color screen that allows you to edit your controller settings on the go without the need to open any intrusive software, and we consider it to be a very worthy alternative to the Xbox Elite Wireless Controller Series 2.

It received four stars in our recent Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review, where we highlighted its excellent feel and premium components including clicky, tactile buttons and Hall effect thumbsticks.

Like the Xbox Elite Series 2, the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra comes packed with a robust carrying case and a convenient charging dock. For a detailed breakdown of the differences between the two products, see my Xbox Elite Series 2 vs Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra guide where we put them head to head.

Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra: was $199.99 now $185 at Amazon

Save $14.99 - A modest saving on a superb Xbox controller, but the current lowest-ever price. Featuring excellent Hall effect thumbsticks and satisfying tactile buttons, not to mention RGB lighting and a color screen, the Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is one worthy Xbox Elite Series 2 competitor. In addition to compatibility with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One, it works fantastically on PC.

