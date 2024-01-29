The JBL Quantum 400 is at a lowest-ever price right now and is a superb cheap gaming headset option

Gaming isn’t exactly a cheap hobby, which is why it’s always fantastic when a particularly juicy deal surfaces online. If you’ve been on the lookout for a new gaming headset that won’t break the bank, then this sub-$50 JBL Quantum 400 deal is well worth considering.

Specifically, Amazon is currently selling the JBL Quantum 400 wired over-ear headphones for just $49.95 , which is half off from the usual $99.95 price. This deal is also on par with Amazon’s lowest-ever price for these headphones.

As for its features, the JBL Quantum 400 headset is, as mentioned above, a wired headset. Its 3.5mm jack and USB adapter mean that you’ll be able to use it on a variety of devices, which is perfect for if you enjoy gaming on PC and consoles. The headset’s sleek black color will match well with many setups, and those who appreciate a splash of color are sure to enjoy the RGB lighting effects which shine through the logos on each side of the headphones.

Otherwise, the JBL Quantum 400 headphones also come with a built-in flip-up microphone, meaning that they come with everything you need to listen closely to a game’s action and communicate with teammates during competitive online games like Call of Duty or Fortnite.

Today's best JBL Quantum 400 deal

JBL Quantum 400 Wired Over-Ear Gaming Headphones - was $99.95 now $49.95 at Amazon

Save $50 - If you’re on the lookout for a new gaming headset but you’re on a budget, this fantastic deal for the JBL Quantum 400 wired headphones is certainly worth your attention. On par with Amazon’s lowest-ever price, for under $50, these headphones offer immersive audio, as well as a handy pop-up microphone and sleek RGB lighting, just for good measure. UK price: was £79.99 now £51.99 at Amazon

