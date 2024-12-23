The fantastic Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra has returned to its lowest-ever price

The Xbox Elite Series 2 might be on sale right now, but there's also one top competitor that you should keep an eye on.

I'm talking about the superb Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra, which is also discounted to price of just $179.99 (was $199.99) at Amazon. According to our data that's matching its lowest-ever price at the retailer, and a decent $20 saving.

If you're currently shopping for a last-minute gift, just bear in mind that it is unlikely to arrive before Christmas.

There's also a discount available over in the UK, though it's not quite as compelling. Right now the pad is just £153.02 (was £179.99) at Amazon. This is a £26.97 discount, but not close to its lowest-ever price of £129.99 in this region.

Today's best Xbox Elite Series 2 alternative deals

The Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra is a great option for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, or PC players. I awarded it four out of five stars in my Turtle Beach Stealth Ultra review, describing it as "one of the best Xbox pro controllers yet".

It is a fantastic Xbox Elite Series 2 alternative, placing it among the best PC controllers today, as it offers some very compelling upgrades. This includes some fantastic clicky buttons, lovely RGB lighting, a decent mechanical d-pad, plus the innovative addition of a cool color display that can be used to adjust important settings and even show notifications from your phone.

It's my controller of choice at the moment, as nothing I have got my hands on since has managed to really displace it.

If you're outside the US or UK but still want to try and find a discount on this model, you can check out some of the best prices in your region below.