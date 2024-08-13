One of our highest rated gaming headsets has fallen to a new lowest-ever price at Amazon

If you're currently shopping for a highly-rated, multi-platform wireless gaming headset and want to secure a killer bargain then look no further. A model that we recommend is currently on sale for a new lowest-ever price.

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max is discounted to just $119 (was $179.99) at Amazon in the US. That's a saving of $60.99 and a new lowest-ever price at the retailer, beating the previous sale price of $129.27.

There is also a decent deal over in the UK, where the headset is on sale for just £119 (was £149.99) at Amazon. This isn't a new lowest-ever price sadly, but does save you £30 and is currently beating the offers at other retailers.

The headset is compatible with PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch right out of the box, and offers a range of premium features. This includes a 40+ hour battery life, a dedicated app, and Bluetooth support.

Today's best wireless gaming headset deal

We recommended this headset in our Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max review, where it was awarded four out of five stars. We praised its overall design, which proved comfortable in our hands-on testing, in addition to its ease of use with a wide range of platforms. The headset's earcups feature memory foam padding and cooling gel, ideal if you're currently being boiled alive by the summer heat.

We were also impressed with its sound quality, which features excellent bass. The headset also comes with the manufacturer's lauded 'superhuman' hearing mode, which amplifies details in competitive FPS games. Overall, it's an excellent package and one that only becomes more worthwhile with a significant amount taken of its retail price.

Don't worry if you're outside the US or UK, you can check for similar deals on the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Max below.